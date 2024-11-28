Trans-Canada Highway reopens west of field after tractor-trailer jackknifed

Photo: DriveBC webcam Trucks are lined up waiting for the highway to reopen just west of Field.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.

The wreckage of a jackknifed tractor-trailer has been removed and the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened just west of Field.

UPDATE 12:32 p.m.

Westbound vehicles are backed up to the visitor centre in Field waiting for the Trans-Canada Highway to reopen west of the community.

Drive BC says the route is still closed after a vehicle incident this morning near Emerald Lake Road. The next update is scheduled for 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL 10:21 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Field.

A photo posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page shows a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the road, with the cab of the truck in the ditch and the trailer blocking traffic in both directions.

Road conditions appear icy with blowing snow.

Drive BC says Highway 1 is closed at Emerald Lake Road. The next update is scheduled for 1 p.m.