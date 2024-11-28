Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Field

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 is closed at Emerald Lake Road, west of Field.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Field.

??#BCHwy1 - CLOSED in both directions at Emerald Lake Road in #FieldBC due to a vehicle incident. Next update is at 1pm. #YohoNationalPark @511Alberta pic.twitter.com/f78rfbz5h3

— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 28, 2024 ">photo posted to the Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page shows a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the road, with the cab of the truck in the ditch and the trailer blocking traffic in both directions.

Road conditions appear icy with blowing snow.

Drive BC says Highway 1 is closed at Emerald Lake Road. The next update is scheduled for 1 p.m.