Cranbrook man faces 6 charges for fatal 2023 crash

Photo: BCRCMP A Cranbrook man is facing charges related to a fatal 2023 Canada Day crash/

A Cranbrook man is facing six charges relating to a fatal high-speed crash on Canada Day, 2023, police say.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 3/93 near Mayook, B.C., the 34-year-old man allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, causing head-on collision with a westbound SUV, police said in a press release.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Calgary man, was killed, while his wife suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totalled and the pickup truck was destroyed by fire in the aftermath.

"Evidence gathered by BC Highway Patrol supports the theory that a combination of speed and alcohol was the primary cause of this catastrophic crash," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a press release.

"It is hard to imagine a sadder scenario than losing a loved one beside you in a vehicle."

Huston Robert Seymour, 34, will appear in a Cranbrook courtroom Dec. 2 on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of more that 80 mg/100 mL causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of more that 80 mg/100 mL causing death, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs causing death.