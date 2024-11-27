B.C. man fined $5,000 for sharing intimate images of ex on Facebook

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered a man to pay $5,000 to an unidentified person for sharing intimate images of her.

MLA claimed Miguel Luis Cogtong shared intimate images of her on Facebook without her consent. She claimed $5,000 in damages under the provincial Intimate Images Protection Act (IIPA).

According to tribunal vice-chair Kate Campbell's Nov. 26 decision, the two individuals are former romantic partners.

In an Aug. 23 protection order, a tribunal member found the posted images were intimate as defined by the law and that they were shared without MLA’s consent.

While Cogtong denied posting the images, Campbell found he did post them without consent.

“I make this finding because the applicant provided three screenshots showing Facebook posts of her intimate images,” Campbell wrote. “Two of the three screenshots clearly show that the photos were posted on the respondent’s Facebook account, as the respondent’s name and Facebook profile show in the top left corner.

“Also, the applicant provided a copy of a text message the respondent sent her, with a copy of one of the same photos that was posted on Facebook,” Campbell noted.

As well, MLA provided a copy of a text chat with an unidentified friend who said the Cogtong was posting photos her.

“The friend included copies of two of the photos posted on Facebook in her text chat with (MLA),” Campbell said.

The ruling noted Cogtong provided evidence that MLA had posted negative things about him on social media. The tribunal member said she placed no weight on that.

“I find that does not disprove (MLA’s) allegation that (Cogtong) shared intimate images of her on Facebook,” Campbell said. “It also does not exempt him from the IIPA, which makes it illegal to share intimate images without consent.”