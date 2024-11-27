B.C. Premier Eby says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby meets with his cabinet for breakfast during a photo opportunity at legislature in Victoria, Nov. 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says 25-per-cent U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries.

He made the comment ahead of a meeting with fellow first ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Eby was scheduled to participate in the virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose the tariffs unless Canada and Mexico stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

Eby said the lumber and forestry sectors are already strained by a recent increase in duties amid the ongoing U.S.-Canada dispute over softwood lumber.

He said after the first meeting of his new cabinet in Victoria that the tariffs are "unjustified," and they would hurt Americans as much as they would Canadians.

The premier said B.C. is a source of natural gas, wood products, minerals and other products that U.S. businesses depend on, and the tariff would hinder jobs and opportunities in the province while making "life more expensive for Americans."

Eby and Ottawa have called for a united front dealing with Trump's tariff plan, which he announced on social media on Monday.

Eby said B.C. officials had repeatedly raised concerns with Ottawa over organized crime and illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, in relation to border security.

"It's a priority for us. It has been for a while, we've written to Ottawa about it. Doesn't justify the tariffs, but it does mean that we can talk about those issues as well."

Eby said Trump's proposed tariff "doesn't make economic sense," and the measure is not necessary to address issues at the border.

The premier said he believes B.C. has a strong case to make for the tariff being "badly placed" if Trump's priority is to reduce costs for Americans.

"I think the premiers are unified," Eby said. "There are 13 of us plus the prime minister. It's a big group of people with different political perspectives, but on this issue of ensuring that we're protecting the people in our country from these unjustified tariffs, I believe we're completely in line on that question."