Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast

Photo: The Canadian Press Heavy snow falls as a pedestrian walks through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.

It says about 15 cm has already fallen and a low pressure system will move over the region this morning, bringing about 10 cm more.

The weather office says another 25 cm of snow is expected between this evening and Thursday night.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for the northern and central Interior region of British Columbia, saying 15 cm of snow is expected.

The bulletin says periods of light snow will start today before transitioning into consistent snowfall tonight.

The weather office says the system will move out of the region by noon Friday.

The weather office is warning drivers in those regions that visibility may be reduced and road conditions will vary during heavy snowfall.

The warning comes about a week after a bomb cyclone moved across B.C., bringing winds up to 170 km/h and cutting power to more than 300,000 BC Hydro customers.