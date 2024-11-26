RCMP says Mountie shot in Midway incident may have been injured by another officer

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

B.C.’s police watchdog has been notified of an incident that happened near Midway on Tuesday in which a police officer was shot — potentially by another officer.

In a news release, Mounties said the Independent Investigations Office of BC is reviewing the incident, which took place after Kelowna RCMP began to monitor a suspicious Ford F-350 at about 10:30 a.m.

Police said coordinates were sent to neighbouring police detachments and air surveillance was dispatched as the truck travelled along Highway 33 towards Carmi, and then up a forest service road towards the Midway area.

At about 1:30 p.m., plainclothes members from Penticton, the Kelowna General Investigation Unit and police dog services attempted to pull over the vehicle and arrest its occupants.

“During the arrest, a total of two individuals were taken into custody, with one suspect receiving a non-serious dog bite,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Mounties said a police officer was also injured with a “suspected gun shot wound.” The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Preliminary information at this time has led the RCMP to believe that the gun shot wound to the RCMP member was due to police officer fire,” the statement said. “Therefore, this matter will also be the subject of a workplace incident investigation.”

Kelowna police will be leading an investigation related to the suspicious vehicle.

Mounties said as IIO BC is reviewing the matter, no further information will be released.

ORIGINAL: 5:03 p.m.

An RCMP officer has reportedly been shot near the B.C. border town of Midway.

As reported by CBC, the officer is "being treated for non-life-threatening injuries" after being injured on a forest service road near the small town between Rock Creek and Christina Lake.

RCMP have told Castanet that more information is expected either this evening or tomorrow morning. CBC reports that the Independent Investigations Office of BC is now engaged regarding the incident.

Castanet will have more information when it is available.