RCMP officer reportedly shot on forest road near Midway, B.C.

An RCMP officer has reportedly been shot near the B.C. border town of Midway.

As reported by CBC, the officer is "being treated for non-life-threatening injuries" after being injured on a forest service road near the small town between Rock Creek and Christina Lake.

RCMP have told Castanet that more information is expected either this evening or tomorrow morning. CBC reports that the Independent Investigations Office of BC is now engaged regarding the incident.

