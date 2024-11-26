Surrey Gang Unit raid finds drugs and guns in West Vancouver mansion

Photo: Surrey RCMP Cash, cannabis, submachine guns, shotguns and ammunition seized by the Surrey RCMP drug and gang units at a West Vancouver mansion, Oct. 30, 2024.

A bust by Surrey RCMP’s drug and gang units ended with a raid on a West Vancouver mansion where police found drugs, guns and cash.

According to a release from the RCMP, police began investigating in early September when they were tipped off to illicit cannabis being moved through a North Surrey shipping business. After first seizing four large boxes of dope, officers intercepted a second shipment containing 77 kilograms of vacuum-packed pot on Sept. 29.

On Oct. 10, the drug and gang units executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Stevens Drive in the British Properties.

Inside the home, officers seized $145,000 in cash, more than 1,000 chocolate bars containing psilocybin – more commonly known as magic mushrooms – another four kgs of the hallucinogenic fungus, 315 kgs of dried cannabis in various stages of packaging, as well as three shotguns, three submachine guns and ammunition.

They arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene. He has not yet been charged and the investigation is still open, police say.

“Illegal cannabis is not tested or quality controlled and may contain harmful levels of contaminants, says Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha Media Relations Officer Surrey RCMP. “Targeting offenders involved in the illegal drug trade in our community continues to be a top priority for the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit.”