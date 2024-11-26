Early morning shooting in Pitt Meadows damages vehicles

Photo: Alanna Kelly. Police are investigating in Pitt Meadows after a shooting on Nov. 24, 2024.

Several vehicles were damaged during an early morning shooting in a B.C. residential community.

RCMP officers were called on Nov. 24 after 4:30 a.m. to gunfire in the 18800-block of 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows.

When officers arrived they did not find anyone injured but did locate several parked vehicles damaged at a residence.

Cpl. Sunny Grewal said the forensic identification section attended the scene.

"We are thankful that nobody was injured in this early morning shooting that occurred in a residential area of Pitt Meadows,” says Grewal.

The investigation is still underway.

Police are asking anyone who has video footage or witnessed the shooting to contact police at 604-463-6251 and quote file 2024-23981.



