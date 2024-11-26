B.C. Premier Eby says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier-designate David Eby holds a media availability following election results at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Premier David Eby says Canada must stand together and negotiate from its position on strength against plans by United States president-elect Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico.

Eby says the premiers will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week to discuss "our strategic approach" to Trump's plan to impose the tariff immediately after his inauguration on Jan. 20, unless action is taken to stem the flow of migrants and illegal drugs over the border.

Eby made the comments at the annual convention of the B.C. Federation of Labour.

He says the tariff would devastate workers and their families on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border.

Eby acknowledges improvements can be made with regards to Canada's border, especially when it comes to strengthening ports to police shipments of contraband and illegal drugs.

Trump issued a statement Monday saying Canada and Mexico have the power to solve their border issues, which he calls a "long simmering problem."