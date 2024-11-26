Economic impact of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Vancouver estimated at $157 M

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Tourism body Destination Vancouver says Taylor Swift will bring an estimated $157 million economic impact to the city next week with the three final concert dates of the record-breaking Eras Tour.

Destination Vancouver says the forecast includes $97 million in direct spending on items including accommodation, food and transport.

It says the Eras Tour is expected to bring more than 150,000 Swifties to BC Place over the three shows from Dec. 6 to 8, and has resulted in more than 82,000 rooms booked across the region.

The tourism organization made the calculations with BC Pavilion Corporation, which operates BC Place, and says 70 per cent of direct spending will be from out-of-town fans.

It says the economic boost will bring more than $27 million in total tax revenue for all three levels of government.

The Vancouver dates that close out Swift's two-year world tour come after six sold-out concerts at Toronto's Roger's Arena, which spanned two weeks and concluded Saturday.

Destination Toronto had estimated $152 million in direct spending, which was expected to grow to $282 million as the money continued to circulate.

The Eras Tour has touched down in five continents and will have clocked nearly 150 performances by the time it's over.

Destination Vancouver says fan events are planned across the city, including 13 Taylor Swift-themed lighting installations in the downtown core starting Friday and ending a week later on the day of the first show.

"Destination Vancouver volunteers will be on hand to assist fans with directions and information over the concert weekend and to hand out special ‘Vancouver’ friendship bracelets," the organization says.

Mayor Ken Sim says in a news release about the economic impact that he is "thrilled" Vancouver was chosen to host the last stop on Swift's tour.

"This iconic event hasn’t just captivated audiences around the world, it has translated into a huge economic boost for every city it has visited, and Vancouver is no exception," Sim says.

"Vancouver is proud to be a world-class city, and hosting an event of this scale only strengthens our place as a top-tier global destination."

Destination Vancouver says B.C. charities have also been "significantly boosted over the last month through donations of tickets and prize packages" via its Community Benefits Program, with the tickets auctioned or raffled to raise funds.