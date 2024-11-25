Ex-church 'therapist' charged with more historical sex crimes in Burnaby, Vancouver

Photo: Coquitlam RCMP. Convicted sex offender Raymond Gaglardi has been charged with crimes against three more alleged victims in the 1970s.

An 80-year-old former pastor and therapist who is serving a prison sentence for sex crimes against 11 young male clients has been charged with more offences in Vancouver and Burnaby in the 1970s.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi was sentenced in January 2023 to six-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against victims between the ages of 10 and 30.

The offences were committed between 1971 and 1981, when Gaglardi was working at Glad Tidings Temple in Vancouver, and between 1993 and 2015, when he was associated with Hillside Community Church in Coquitlam, according to court documents.

A number of the offences were committed at Gaglardi’s Burnaby apartment.

His victims were between the ages of 10 and 30.

"In each case, Mr. Gaglardi touched the victim in a sexual manner, in circumstances where the victim did not consent, consented on false pretenses, or consented based on Mr. Gaglardi’s exploitation of a trust relationship," B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley said in his sentencing ruling in the case.

On Nov. 13, Gaglardi was charged with three more counts each of gross indecency and indecent assault (charges that no longer exist in the Criminal Code of Canada) against three different alleged victims in 1970, 1973 and 1974, according to the Vancouver provincial court registry.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the new charges Wednesday.

The Burnaby NOW reached out to Coquitlam RCMP, which investigated the cases, for more information and was told a "full update" on the charges would be published later in the week.