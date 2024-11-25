Grand Forks RCMP bust 5 impaired drivers in less than 30 hours

Photo: CTV News

It was a busy weekend for police in Grand Forks.

As the holiday season gets underway, RCMP in Grand Forks removed five impaired drivers between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

The first stop occurred on Friday at 10:45 p.m. and the fifth stop was Sunday at 2:40 a.m.

The first impaired driver was pulled over on 66th Ave. and 14th St. in Grand Forks. A 29-year-old local man failed a roadside breath test, he was given a three-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded.

The fifth driver stopped at 2:40 a.m. was a 24-year-old driver, who failed a road-side breath test.

Because this man had already received an impaired driving conviction within the last five years, officers elected to proceed with a criminal investigation where he was brought back to the detachment and required to provide additional samples. The results were once again over the legal limit and police are recommending criminal charges of Driving while Impaired and Driving over 80 mg %.

"This is the time of year that police are known to ramp up their vehicle stops looking for impaired drivers," said Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

"It astounds me that so many people are still making these bad and potentially dangerous decisions to drive while impaired."

During the month of December, Grand Forks RCMP will have dedicated shifts of officers focusing on stopping impaired drivers and removing them from the road.