Firefighters dive into water for rescue near Johnson Street Bridge

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist A file photo of the Johnson Street Bridge at night.

Two Victoria firefighters dove into the waters near the Johnson Street Bridge for a successful late-night rescue on Saturday.

At about 11:30 p.m., emergency responders were sent to the bridge after reports of a person in the water.

Local 730 of the International Association of Firefighters said in a statement that additional fire trucks and a fire rescue boat were quickly dispatched to help find the person.

Two firefighters who were on the fire boat had to dive into the water to rescue the person, who was found beneath the outriggers of a large vessel where a traditional vessel rescue could not be performed.

The person was transferred to a waiting paramedic crew and the firefighters were able to safely warm themselves on the boat after the water rescue, the statement said.

The Johnson Street Bridge spans the narrows between Victoria's Inner Harbour and Upper Harbour.