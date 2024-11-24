Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver homicide

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks past the Provincial Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Vancouver homicide over the weekend.

British Columbia's Court Services Online database shows Tenzin Choigey facing charges for both murder and aggravated assault for an offence in Vancouver on Friday.

In a release, police in Vancouver have confirmed Choigey, 46, was charged in the death of 26-year-old Roshnee Gurung.

Court files show Choigey is set to next appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Vancouver police said they were investigating what they described as a homicide that took place overnight at a home in an area near Rupert Street and Euclid Avenue on the city's east side.

Police say a woman in her 20s was found dead at the scene, while another victim — a male in his 20s — was found injured and taken to hospital.

In their latest release, Vancouver police have confirmed the 27-year-old male victim suffered serious injuries in the attack, giving rise to the aggravated assault charge.

Police say Choigey, who was arrested after officers arrived at the crime scene, remains in custody.