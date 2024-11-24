'We are going to see a shift': Vancouver forecast to be drier, sunnier for last week of November

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Rain and drizzle are forecast for Vancouver before a sunnier stretch in late November.

Once the remnants of last week's bomb cyclone finally leave the area, Vancouver will likely see a stretch of dry weather with some spotty sunshine.

The forecast for the end of November 2024 won't be as wet as the rest of the month, Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald tells V.I.A.

Already the city has seen above-average rainy days and a higher-than-usual amount of total rain for this month, with more than 200 mm recorded at Vancouver International Airport; normally it sees around 177 mm.

Forecast for Sunday and Monday

Over Sunday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 25, the last pieces of the bomb cyclone complex that hit Vancouver last week will leave the area.

"That'll be with us tonight and through tomorrow as well," says Macdonald, adding that it will be "spinning moisture towards us and making things unsettled."

On Monday, temperatures will sit around 7 or 8 C, which is normal for the season. As the day progresses, the precipitation will move on, too.

"I would say, generally speaking, there are no organized weather systems starting as of Tuesday," he adds.

Through November, Vancouver has experienced a series of more organized and active systems, which means things like bomb cyclones and winter storms. That ends for a while this week.

A drier week expected

"We are going to see a shift in the weather pattern as we move through the week," says Macdonald.

That means patches of sunshine starting Tuesday, though there may be the odd light localized showers.

That also means cooler temperatures, despite the sunshine.

"We will see the daytime highs tick down to 5 C by the end of the week," says Macdonald.

It'll also mean overnight lows could drop below 0 C in the city as radiational cooling takes place due to the clearer skies.

"I would say the switch in the pattern is certainly a welcome reprieve," notes Macdonald.

This is because the new pattern will last several days, meaning sunnier, dry weather should last into next weekend.

The one thing that could put a literal damper on things is the low-level moisture, which could stick around in Vancouver. If it does, sunnier times are more likely in the afternoon from Tuesday to Friday, Nov. 29.

"The week itself, compared to what we've had, looks relatively benign," says Macdonald.