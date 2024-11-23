Man arrested after allegedly trying to set fire to Vancouver City Hall

Photo: Glacier Media Vancouver City Hall

A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly tried to set fire to Vancouver City Hall.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to Vancouver City Hall, at Cambie Street and West 12th Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Police say an “incendiary device” was used to light a fire outside an entrance to the building, but a witness was able to “intervene” and stop the fire from spreading.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him.

“The 36-year-old is not believed to be a Vancouver resident and the motive for the incident remains under investigation,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

“The suspect is currently in custody and the investigation continues.”

Police say they are recommending criminal charges.