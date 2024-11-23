Bear killed in Maple Ridge after it attacked a man and his dog

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

A bear was killed in Maple Ridge this past week after it attacked a man and his dog.

The incident occurred Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. when a man was walking his dog on a trail, according to a post from the Conservation Officer Service.

The bear “engaged the dog,” but when the man was able to regain control of his dog and tried to leave, the bear attacked again.

The COS says the man fought off the bear, sustaining "non-life-threatening injuries." A group of nearby anglers came to assist, and the bear was killed during the altercation.

The COS did not specify how the bear was killed, only saying the bear was killed in self defence.

“Conservation Officers attended the attack site and located a deceased black bear,” the COS says. “The bear is undergoing a necropsy at an Abbotsford lab to determine any factors that may have affected its behaviour.

“A COS investigation, which included a sweep of the area, examination of physical evidence and interviewing the victim, determined the bear was killed in self-defence. No enforcement action will be taken in relation to this incident.”

While the winter is quickly approaching, the COS says bears are still active in many areas in B.C., as milder temperatures and the availability of attractants may delay hibernation.