Trial set for pair for allegedly running meth lab near Richmond Olympic Oval

Photo: Maria Rantanen. A condo on Elmbridge Way was allegedly the site of a clandestine meth lab.

After a two-year delay, it appears two people charged with running a clandestine meth lab, could finally go to trial in March 2025.

Huang-Wei “Anthony” Hsu is facing drug and weapons charges at three locations in Richmond, including at an Oval-area condo building.

Anthony Hsu is charged in Richmond Provincial Court with a total of 12 counts, while Chanel Hsu is facing three counts.

Five charges laid against Anthony Hsu are associated with a condo near the Richmond Olympic Oval, in the 6900 block of Elmbridge Way. These charges include producing methamphetamine, possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm, a semi-automatic handgun – a Glock Model 17 – and a stun gun, both without a licence, as well as possession of a cartridge.

Other charges laid against Anthony Hsu and Chanel Hsu are in conjunction with a house in the 5400 block of Maple Road, near Railway Avenue and Francis Road.

These three charges are for producing methamphetamine, possession of precursors for making methamphetamine and possession of the drug.

Chemicals that allegedly were at the house include ephedrine, P2P, hypophosphorous acid and iodine.

Anthony Hsu is also charged with three weapons charges at the Maple Road address: possession of a .22 calibre Ruger semi-automatic rifle without a licence, possession of ammunition without a licence and possession of a firearm with an altered, defaced or removed serial number.

Furthermore, Anthony Hsu is charged with possession of ephedrine, a precursor chemical for making methamphetamine, in a house in the 4100 block of Blundell Road, just near No. 1 Road.

Their trial was originally set to be held in July 2023, but a judge granted an application to delay it as the accused were asking for more time to prepare.

Two co-accused, Cao Zekun and Liu Yuan Song, who faced charges of unlawful possession of chemicals and equipment, were sentenced in May 2023. Both received a two-year-less-a-day conditional sentence and a 10-year weapons ban.

Anthony Hsu and Chanel Hsu are scheduled to be in court on Monday, Nov. 25.

A trial is scheduled for March 19 to April 17.