Air Canada and WestJet offer huge Black Friday deals on B.C. flights

Photo: . Air Canada and WestJet have slashed prices on flights from and to B.C. as part of their Black Friday 2024 sales.

Travellers hoping to save on flights from or to B.C. from world destinations can take advantage of early Black Friday sales.

Air Canada and WestJet have launched sales on global destinations while Sunwing has offered significant savings on vacation packages to the Dominican Republic.

Have a look at some of the reduced flight and vacation packages from Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Air Canada Black Friday sale

Canada's largest airline is offering discounts on travel across its network between Dec. 6 and June 15, 2025. The worldwide Black Friday seat sale applies to travel from YVR to destinations across Canada, the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, Mexico, and the South Pacific.

Some hot deals from Vancouver include flights to Los Angeles for $152, Las Vegas for $168, Cancun for $352, Puerto Vallarta for $254, Santiago for $1,008, Sâo Paulo for $1,065, London for $813, Tokyo for $1,149, and Delhi for $1,435.

Flights from Kelowna to Toronto are going for just $122.

Travellers must book tickets by Dec. 1 to take advantage of the offer.

WestJet Black Friday sale

Travellers from Vancouver can also get deals from WestJet to anywhere the airline flies for travel between Dec. 6 and June 15, 2025.

The offer is valid for travel in the following classes:



UltraBasic



Econo



Premium



Business



Travellers must book tickets by Nov. 24 to take advantage of the offer.

Sunwing Black Friday sale

Sunwing has introduced significant savings for travellers headed to sun destinations this winter as part of its Black Friday sales.

While some of its destinations aren't on sale yet, Canadians looking to visit the Dominican Republic for less can enjoy savings of up to $1,500 per pair.

The vacation provider started its sale early, offering savings for travellers looking for flight and hotel packages to La Romana, Punta Cana, and Puerto Plata.

This promotion is valid for new bookings made between now and Nov. 24 for select all-inclusive packages to the Dominican Republic for seven-night trips.

Travellers flying from YVR can save up to $1,000 per pair travelling to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and staying at Sunscape Coco Punta Cana, for departures on Jan. 20, 2025.