Fiery crash leaves people injured, closes Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Photo: Glacier Media

A serious collision on a B.C. highway has resulted in a vehicle catching fire and people being injured.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near the 109 Yale Road West exit on Friday before 10 a.m.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol confirms there are people injured, but no further details about how many people or the extent of injuries were provided on Friday afternoon.

Both vehicles rolled over and the van ignited in flames.

“The investigation is progressing and traffic will be affected in both directions,” says McLaughlin.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Highway 1 will be closed eastbound from No. 3 Road in Abbotsford and there will only be a single lane open westbound.

"We ask that you check DriveBC for updates regarding the closure,” says McLaughlin.

DriveBC is expecting heavy delays in both directions.

Anyone with dash camera footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.