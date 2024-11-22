First Nation considers legal options as B.C. approves mining permit 'without consent'

Photo: The Canadian Press he Xat?ull First Nation says it is "disappointed" that British Columbia's Mining Ministry decided to grant an operating permit for the Cariboo Gold Mine in central British Columbia without meeting with leadership or obtaining their consent. Surrey-Fleetwood NDP candidate Jagrup Brar attends a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Xat?ull First Nation says it is "disappointed" that British Columbia's Mines Ministry has granted an operating permit for the Cariboo Gold Mine without meeting its leadership or obtaining the nation's consent.

The mine is on the nation's territory in central B.C. and it issued a statement earlier this month calling for the project to be halted until the nation had given its consent.

The B.C. government announced Thursday that Barkerville Gold Mines, owned by Osisko Development Corp., was issued the permit for the underground mine in a process that took 13 months to complete.

The ministry said it was the first project entirely assessed under the new Environmental Assessment Act, which was modernized to enhance public confidence, and was done in consultation with experts, the public and First Nations, including the Xat?ull.

But the Xat?ull nation says it did not consent, which showcases "troubling inconsistencies" with how B.C. deals with First Nations and "demonstrates a lack of commitment" to adhere to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The nation says it is considering all legal options and is calling on the newly appointed mines minister, Jagrup Brar, to "ask for clarification on the inconsistent application of UNDRIP across government, including his ministry."

"Xat?ull would like to see sustainable resource development in our territory, but it has to be done properly," it says in a news release.

"The government must honour its commitments and truly collaborate with Xat?ull in a respectful and inclusive manner and in alignment with UNDRIP. That means immediately moving to consent-based decision-making with Xat?ull in relation to major permits and authorization for mines in our territory."