Heavy snow expected on the Coquihalla, Hwy 3

Photo: DriveBC Paulson Summit Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west.

Travellers are being warned about potentially hazardous driving conditions on a couple of major Southern Interior routes this weekend.

The Coquihalla and Highway 3 are both the subject snowfall warnings due to a fall storm expected to leave behind a heavy load of snow.

From Hope to Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway about 15 centimetres of snow is expected, while Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, could get 30 to 40 cm.

"The system is forecast to remain offshore over the next few days, with associated bands of precipitation pushing into the region from the south," Environment Canada said.

In both areas the snowfall is expected to be heaviest Friday, though likely to continue until early Sunday afternoon when it will taper to a few flurries.

On the Coquihalla, the Environment Canada warning calls for gusty easterly winds may create periodic blowing snow which will further reduce visibilities.

Environment Canada is warning that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.