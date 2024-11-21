Man gets conditional discharge, probation for Port Moody social media stunt

Photo: PORT MOODY POLICE PHOTO A car is submerged in the Burrard Inlet after it was driven down the boat ramp at Port Moody's Rocky Point Park for a social media stunt

A man who drove his car into the Burrard Inlet at Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park last March 4 has been given a conditional discharge by a judge at BC Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Jawad Mazen Fawwaz was also put on probation for 12 months and fined $100. If he fulfills conditions set by the court, he will not have a criminal record.

Fawwaz was charged last May with mischief under $5,000, several months after he allegedly drove his car down the boat ramp at Rocky Point Park and into the water as part of a live-streaming social media stunt.

Port Moody Police Department spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias said at the time the driver claimed he was being paid for the dare.

Tow truck operators weren’t immediately able to remove the submerged vehicle and the boat ramp had to be closed into the next morning.

The video below contains profanity.