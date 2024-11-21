Cargo plane being removed on Thursday afternoon from YVR's north runway

Photo: Rob Kruyt. A cargo plane overshot the north runway at YVR early Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is currently removing the cargo plane that crashed on Tuesday morning and skidded off the north runway.

In a media advisory, YVR said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) gave them permission to access to the incident site, allowing them to start removal work.

The north runway has been closed since the Cargojet Boeing 767-300 made an emergency landing at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Aviation Herald, an online publication that reports aircraft incidents, the plane declared a “PAN PAN” – a heightened awareness alert – as it was approaching YVR due to problems with the aircraft's flaps.

The plane then landed at a “higher than normal speed,” according to Aviation News, at about 175 knots, and overran the north runway by 1,880 feet.

On Thursday, in preparation for removal, they took out the cargo from the plane so that the nose of the aircraft could be lifted from the ground.

"Work will continue with various teams from YVR, the TSB, Cargojet and Air Canada’s heavy aircraft removal crew on the safe removal of the aircraft and return to service of the North Runway," YVR said in its media advisory.

The airport is encouraging passengers to check with their airlines about flight schedules and status before coming to YVR.