WorkSafeBC fines Harrison Hot Springs resort $105,000

Photo: David Stanley / Flickr The Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

WorkSafeBC has fined Harrison Hot Springs resort $105,078 for workplace safety violations.

WorkSafeBC stated in a Sep. 24 order it had “inspected this firm's workplace and issued orders for several health and safety deficiencies, including noise measurement, heat stress, and an asbestos inventory.”

However, “after multiple follow-up communications, the firm had not complied with these orders” and as such “the firm failed to comply with a WorkSafeBC order within a reasonable period.”

The company has since filed for a review of the order from the government regulator for occupational health and safety policies.

The resort operates a hotel and day spa northeast of Chilliwack.

If the review holds the fine, this will be the company’s second WorkSafeBC fine this year; last February, the company was fined $40,692 after it did not comply with orders.

“The employer failed to measure potentially harmful levels of noise exposure, to develop and implement a heat stress exposure plan, and to establish an effective preventive maintenance program for the ventilation system. The employer also failed to ensure workers who may work with hazardous products were informed about the product's hazard information, to obtain up-to-date safety data sheets (SDS) for hazardous products from suppliers, and to ensure its existing inventory of all asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) met requirements,” the February order states.

Glacier Media reached out to the company for an opportunity to comment on the most recent fine and will update this article should it respond.