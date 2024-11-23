The worst month for crashes is around the corner

Photo: City of Penticton Drivers are being reminded to brace for wintry weather.

Winter is coming, and for drivers that means shifting into a different mindset and, if needed, gear.

Christine Kirby, Road Safety and Community Coordinator for ICBC, said that as temperatures fall below 0 C it’s incumbent on drivers to adjust their driving behaviour and their vehicles.

“People need to make sure their vehicle is winter ready,” Kirby said.

That means making sure snow tires are on and wipers are working.

“Then they need to adjust their speed when they’re out there travelling,” Kirby said.

“Slow down, give further distance for following, allow extra time to get to a destination, make sure you uncover and clear the snow from your vehicle.”

In the Southern Interior each December, ICBC data indicates that there are more injuries on roads than any other month of the year.

The five-year average indicates roughly 695 people are injured yearly during that time of year — a figure at least a tenth higher than any other month.

Across the province, ICBC data indicates the sheer volume of fender benders is also much higher, with an average of nearly 1,000 crashes reported a day.

Kirby didn’t have statistics on hand about which intersections or areas of the regions are most dangerous for icy weather, but she said it's safe to say that altitude is a major contributor to driving dangers. The higher mountain passes, including the Coquihalla Connector, are among the most dangerous.

“Any area a little higher up, where it snows sooner than in the city, you need to be more careful,” she said. “It could be nice in Kelowna and then you get to the Connector and it’s a snowstorm. Be prepared for winter changes and check the roads before you go anywhere.”

No one is a perfect driver, she pointed out. Complicating human error, nature is just more challenging.

Snow and ice in northern B.C. to rain and fog on the coast, conditions challenge even the most experienced drivers. With that in mind, she also said those who are preparing to get on the roads should let friends and family know the route they’re going to take.