Downtown Vancouver hotel workers win major wage increases

Photo: Glen Korstrom. Workers picketed the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver in 2019 in previous contract negotiations.

The union representing downtown Vancouver hotel workers in B.C. are celebrating what it says is the highest wage increase in Canada.

Workers with UNITE HERE Local 40 yesterday ratified a collective agreement with the Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore, and Pinnacle Waterfront that will give workers a cumulative increases of 34 per cent over the contract term.

With the new increases, room attendants will earn nearly $32.50 per hour, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Their wages will rise to more than $37 per hour in 2027.

“Vancouver’s hotel workers have set a new standard for Canada’s hospitality industry,” UNITE HERE Local 40 president Zailda Chan said in a press release.

“The achievements in this agreement are a testament to the power of workers and the critical role Local 40 members play in the success of Vancouver’s tourism sector.”

Under the agreement, tipped and non-tipped workers will have access to new year-round benefits, the union said. The companies have also agreed to contribute more to worker pensions.

“Under the new agreement, workers will have enhanced workplace protections, including a reduction in housekeeping workload, an increase in wage premiums for those doing overnight and training work, and stronger gratuity protections,” the union said.

“Workers also secured extended recall protections in the event of another pandemic, as well as unlimited recall rights for renovations and natural and man-made emergencies, ensuring workers’ seniority and job security are protected.”

“This contract is a game-changer for us,” Naden Abenes, a Hyatt room attendant, said in a news release.

“We are proud of what our union won in this contract fight. The new wage increases will help us afford to live in Vancouver, and other gains we made, like year-around health benefits for everyone, means we can take better care of our families without constant worry."