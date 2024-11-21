Body found after Nanaimo house fire

Photo: VIA GOOGLE STREET VIEW The home at 1019 Old Victoria Rd. prior to the fire.

A body has been recovered after a house fire in Nanaimo early Wednesday.

Nanaimo RCMP said Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews found the body about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire at a home at 1019 Old Victoria Rd. in the city’s south end had been reported about 5 a.m.

Police previously said one person was unaccounted for, noting witnesses had said the fire was reported by someone who got out but might have gone back inside.

CHEK News reported that family members at the scene Thursday said the woman who died in the fire was a mother and took care of three dogs that died in the blaze.

The B.C. Coroners Service and police continue to investigate, but police said currently the fire is not considered suspicious.

The scene is still being secured for insurance purposes.