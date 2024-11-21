Barkerville gold mine receives ministry approval

Photo: Barkerville Gold Mines map. This map shows where Osisko Development Corp. and its Barkerville Gold Mines subsidiary are currently mining and conducting exploration to further develop B.C., historic gold-mining district.

The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals has announced that Barkerville Gold Mines, a subsidiary of Osisko Development Corp., has been granted an operating permit under the Mines Act for the Cariboo Gold Mine in Wells, located southeast of Prince George.

The underground mine is expected to employ about 634 workers during the construction phase and generate further investment, with an initial $137 million injection and an additional $918 million over the mine's expected 16-year lifespan.

The permit follows a 13-month permitting process which included a comprehensive technical review conducted by a team of experts in collaboration with First Nations.

The project received the approval of Lhtako Dené Nation and the Williams Lake First Nation. As the process unfolded, nearby Xat??ll First Nation called on the government and the company to halt the project until their concerns could be addressed and they grant consent.

The mine will have the capacity to process 1.1 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore per year and will involve underground mining operations, milling at the Quesnel River mine (58 km southeast of Quesnel), and waste rock storage at the Bonanza Ledge Mine near Barkerville. A new transmission line from the Quesnel area to the mine will also be part of the infrastructure.

Additionally, the Cariboo Gold project is awaiting approval for an Environmental Management Act (EMA) permit, which is expected in the weeks ahead. The EMA permit will regulate waste discharge and pollution control measures, ensuring environmental and public health protections are in place as part of the project.

This marks the first project fully assessed under the 2018 Environmental Assessment Act to be granted a Mines Act permit, the province states.