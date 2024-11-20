BC Financial Services Authority appoints new CEO

Photo: Submitted. Tolga Yalkin has been tapped as the new CEO of the BCFSA, a provincial Crown agency serving as the regulator for the financial services sector.

The BC Financial Services Authority (BCFSA) has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Tolga Yalkin takes over as the regulator’s CEO and chief statutory officer Jan. 13, 2025. He’s replacing Blair Morrison, who’s been in the role more than five years, according to a Tuesday announcement from the BCFSA.

The BCFSA said Yalkin’s leadership will be focused on building confidence in the province’s financial services sector.

Yalkin currently serves as assistant superintendent of regulatory response at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

According to an OSFI statement, he developed guidelines on issues like cyber security, crypto-assets and culture, as well as leading initiatives like the OSFI’s first integrity and security guideline.

Yalkin said in a statement he’s honoured and excited to take on the role, pledging to keep the B.C. financial services sector strong, inclusive and innovative.

The BCFSA is a provincial Crown agency acting as the regulator for the financial services sector. It oversees credit unions, insurance companies, real estate services and others.