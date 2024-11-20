Man hit by car, left lying in the middle of Vancouver road

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car and left in the middle of a Vancouver road.

A man is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car and left lying in the middle of Nanaimo Street several days ago.

Police are seeking witnesses and the driver involved in the East Vancouver hit-and-run incident that occurred sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2024.

"The 32-year-old victim was found by witnesses lying in the middle of the road on Nanaimo Street near East 29th Ave.," stated the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in a press release issued Nov. 20.

He was discovered by passersby, who called emergency services.

The man remains in hospital, eight days later, with life-altering injuries.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision," said Const. Tania Visintin in the press release. "We also want to speak to the driver to determine what circumstances led up to the incident.”

Witnesses and anyone else with information can call the VPD at 604-717-3012.