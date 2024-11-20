Rustad's shadow cabinet takes place with three Prince George-area MLAs

Photo: ARLEN REDEKOP/POSTMEDIA STAFF PHOTO. Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad speaks to supporters at Rocky Mountaineer Station in Vancouver, BC on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

The three newly elected Prince George MLAs have been named to the Conservative shadow cabinet.

Sheldon Clare (Prince George-North Cariboo) was named deputy whip. Rosalyn Bird (Prince George-Valemount) will be shadow minister for citizen's services, while Kiel Giddens (Prince George-Mackenzie) will be shadow minister for labour.

Opposition Leader John Rustad made the announcement Wednesday.

“Our shadow cabinet is a diverse and experienced group, committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability for every British Columbian,” said Rustad. “With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions for the challenges our province faces.”

Rustad also noted that the announcement of additional leadership positions will take place after Thursday’s caucus meeting.

“With the talent and dedication of this caucus, we will hold David Eby to account for his government’s out-of-control spending and ongoing failures in healthcare, public safety, and addictions," Rustad said.

Leadership positions



Aaliya Warbus – House Leader



Bruce Banman – Whip



Sheldon Clare – Deputy Whip





Portfolios