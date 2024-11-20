Rustad's shadow cabinet takes place with three Prince George-area MLAs

The three newly elected Prince George MLAs have been named to the Conservative shadow cabinet.
Sheldon Clare (Prince George-North Cariboo) was named deputy whip. Rosalyn Bird (Prince George-Valemount) will be shadow minister for citizen's services, while Kiel Giddens (Prince George-Mackenzie) will be shadow minister for labour.
Opposition Leader John Rustad made the announcement Wednesday.
“Our shadow cabinet is a diverse and experienced group, committed to restoring prosperity, public safety, and affordability for every British Columbian,” said Rustad. “With experts in every field, we are focused on delivering real solutions for the challenges our province faces.”
Rustad also noted that the announcement of additional leadership positions will take place after Thursday’s caucus meeting.
“With the talent and dedication of this caucus, we will hold David Eby to account for his government’s out-of-control spending and ongoing failures in healthcare, public safety, and addictions," Rustad said.
Leadership positions
- Aaliya Warbus – House Leader
- Bruce Banman – Whip
- Sheldon Clare – Deputy Whip
Portfolios
- Tony Luck – Municipal Affairs and Local Government
- Sharon Hartwell – Rural Communities and Rural Development
- Ian Paton – Agriculture, Fisheries and Agricultural Land Commission
- Jordan Kealey – Agriculture Expansion and Food Security
- Steve Kooner – Attorney General
- Dallas Brodie – Attorney General - Justice Reform
- Amelia Boultbee – Children and Family Development
- Heather Maahs – Children and Family Development - Indigenous Self-Government in Child and Family Services
- Rosalyn Bird – Citizens’ Services
- Lynne Block – Education
- Mandeep Dhaliwal – Parental Rights and Sports
- Reanne Gasper – Child Care, Children and Youth with Support Needs
- Hon Chan – Climate Solutions and Climate Readiness
- Larry Neufeld – Natural Gas and LNG
- David Williams – BC Hydro and Electricity Self-Sufficiency
- Macklin McCall – Emergency Management
- Trevor Halford – Environment and Parks
- Peter Milobar – Finance
- Ward Stamer – Forests
- Anna Kindy – Health
- Claire Rattee – Mental Health and Addictions
- Brennan Day – Rural Health and Seniors’ Health
- Linda Hepner – Housing
- Kristina Loewen – Rural Housing and Building Code
- Scott McInnis – Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
- Misty Van Popta – Infrastructure and Construction
- Gavin Dew – Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation
- Kiel Giddens – Labour
- Pete Davis – Mining, Critical Minerals and Columbia Treaty
- Korky Neufeld – Post-Secondary Education
- Lawrence Mok – Skills Training and International Credentials
- Elenore Sturko – Solicitor General and Public Safety
- Bryan Tepper – Community Safety and Integrated Services
- Tara Armstrong – Social Development and Poverty Reduction
- Teresa Wat – Tourism, Arts, Culture, Anti-Racism and Trade
- Harman Bhangu – Transportation
- Brent Chapman – Transit and ICBC
- Donegal Wilson – Water, Land, Resource Stewardship and Wildlife Management
