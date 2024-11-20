Rare 95-million-year-old dinosaur tracks found near Tumbler Ridge

Photo: . One of the tracks was successfully transported to the Tumbler Ridge Museum.

Two scientists have made a significant discovery in the field of paleontology near Tumbler Ridge with the identification of three rare Magnoavipes tracks.

Published in British Columbia Birds, the recent paper by Charles Helm, a paleontologist, and Roy Rule, a geologist, highlights the discovery of the tracks from the Cretaceous period, approximately 95 million years ago.

Magnoavipes, meaning “big bird-foot” in Latin, may have been left not by a bird but by an ornithomimid dinosaur, a bird-like theropod known for its swift, bipedal movement, states an announcement of the find sent out by the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation.

The tracks are the only ones every found in Canada.

One of these tracks, preserved in remarkable detail, was recovered after being canoed across a river, then transported by truck to the Tumbler Ridge Museum, where it is now the only Magnoavipes track accessioned in a museum collection in Canada. Tumbler Ridge is about four hours northeast of Prince George by road.

The track, measuring 22-25 cm, was found in a track-rich area, alongside various other fossilized traces, including crocodile and turtle tracks, swim marks, and dinosaur tail drags. This region, once a coastal delta, offers an exceptional glimpse into the diversity of life during the Cretaceous period.

The preservation of these tracks is rare and fragile, as floods and seasonal thawing can easily damage or wash them away, the museum foundation announcement states.

In addition to the Magnoavipes tracks, other significant discoveries in the area include dinosaur trackways from tyrannosaurs and ankylosaurs, as well as the remains of ancient crocodiles, pterosaurs and birds.

The museum, located within the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark, continues to be a key institution in preserving and showcasing the rich paleontological and geological history of Northeast British Columbia.

The Geopark, officially designated in 2014, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, including glaciated Rocky Mountain peaks and fossilized dinosaur trackways. Visitors to the museum can explore exhibits on dinosaur fossils, tracks, and ancient life forms, as well as participate in trackway tours and educational programs for families.

The Tumbler Ridge Museum and UNESCO Global Geopark are situated in Treaty 8 Territory, which encompasses lands of the Dunne-Za, Tse'Khene, Saulteau, Cree and Metis peoples.