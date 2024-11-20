249527
243252
BC  

Huge fire destroys partially built condo building in Saanich

Fire destroys condo building

The Times Colonist / Times Colonist - | Story: 518394

A

A massive fire during a windstorm destroyed a partially built condo building in Saanich late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The under-construction building on Quadra Street at Palmer Road was designed as a six-storey woodframe with 77 units.

Wind-whipped flames, reaching far into the sky, could be seen from blocks away. While the fire was being fought, there were several loud bangs and smoked filled the surrounding neighbourhood.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated and residents were provided with shelter on B.C. Transit buses.

Police blocked off several blocks around the fire scene.

The fire appeared to be largely under control after about an hour.


Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BC News

246621