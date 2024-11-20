Huge fire destroys partially built condo building in Saanich

A

Photo: .TIMES COLONIST. Nov. 20, 2024 A fire destroyed a under-construction multi-storey residential building in Saanich early Wednesday.

A massive fire during a windstorm destroyed a partially built condo building in Saanich late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The under-construction building on Quadra Street at Palmer Road was designed as a six-storey woodframe with 77 units.

Wind-whipped flames, reaching far into the sky, could be seen from blocks away. While the fire was being fought, there were several loud bangs and smoked filled the surrounding neighbourhood.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated and residents were provided with shelter on B.C. Transit buses.

Police blocked off several blocks around the fire scene.

The fire appeared to be largely under control after about an hour.

Not a great outcome to this massive fire at the construction site at Quadra and Palmer in #yyj. The new unoccupied building is a total loss. But very thankful to @SaanichPolice and @SaanichFire for keeping our neighbourhood safe and putting the fire out in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/DO3RvBusM5— Sarah Campden (@scampden) November 20, 2024



