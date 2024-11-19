Police release new video of North Vancouver sexual assault suspect

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP New video footage released by police clearly shows a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

North Vancouver RCMP is renewing its public plea to help identify a suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

In a press release issued Tuesday, police released newly obtained video clearly showing the alleged offender.

On Oct. 2, RCMP first notified the public of three reports of sexual assault in the Lower Lonsdale area.

A fourth victim has since come forward after seeing the first announcement, reporting that she too was groped from behind by a man riding an e-bike on July 22, police said.

Investigators are releasing a witness’s cell phone video of a suspect fleeing the area, in hopes that someone may recognize him.

North Vancouver RCMP are also investigating a fifth groping incident on Nov. 14 near West Keith Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

In that incident, a woman who was walking was groped from behind, police said. The suspect is described as around six feet tall with “brown skin tone, hairy legs, wearing a black sweater with white logo on the front left corner and black shorts.”

Although there appear to be similarities in each incident, investigators are not ruling out that there might be different suspects, police said in the release.

Investigators continue to work on these cases, reviewing CCTV footage, canvassing neighbourhoods and following up on other leads to identify the suspects, said Const. Mansoor Sahak, spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP.

“Our efforts have been negative so far and we are seeking public assistance to help further these investigations by identifying the suspect caught on video,” he said. “Your assistance could be pivotal in bringing these investigations to a successful resolution and ensuring the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-19636. Those who want to provide information but remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).