B.C. to test emergency alert system on Wednesday

British Columbians should expect a test of the BC Emergency Alert system Wednesday afternoon.

The test alert will go out at 1:55 p.m. to all compatible cellphones and will also interrupt radio and television broadcasts.

The test message to cellphones will read: "This is a TEST of the This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life."

To receive an alert on a cellphone, the phone must be connected to an LTE cellular network and not set to airplane mode or do not disturb mode.



The test is designed to assess the system's readiness for an emergency and identify any required adjustments. The BC Emergency Alert system was launched on April 6, 2018, and is tested twice a year in spring and fall.

The National Public Alerting System is a collaborative initiative between federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as industry partners. It provides a standard alerting capability to rapidly warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards and threats to life and safety.