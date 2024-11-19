Plane crash at YVR early Tuesday morning closes north runway

Photo: YVR photo. An aerial view of Vancouver International Airport.

The north runway at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond is closed after a plane crashed earlier this morning.

A Cargojet flight operating a PrimeAir plane "overran the eastern boundary" of YVR's north runway" around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, according to YVR.

The fire and rescue team at YVR airport was on scene with no injuries reported.

Three Cargojet crew were safely deplaned and teams are at the site assessing the situation.

YVR said the incident is impacting operations at the airport and is working on bringing the north runway back into operation.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airlines for current flight schedules and status," said YVR.

"We will provide further updates on the situation regularly and as new information becomes available. We appreciate the work of those responding to the incident and everybody's patience."

