Cargo plane over-runs YVR north runway by 1,880 feet

Photo: YVR photo. An aerial view of Vancouver International Airport.

The north runway at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond is closed after a plane crashed earlier this morning.

According to , an online publication that reports aircraft incidents, the Cargojet Boeing 767-300 declared a “PAN PAN” – a heightened awareness alert – as it was approaching YVR due to problems with the aircraft's flaps.

The plane then landed at a “higher than normal speed,” according to Aviation News, at about 175 knots, and overran the north runway by 1,880 feet.

This happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, according to YVR.

The fire and rescue team at YVR airport was on scene with no injuries reported.

Three Cargojet crew were safely deplaned and teams are at the site assessing the situation.

YVR said the incident is impacting operations at the airport and is working on bringing the north runway back into operation.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airlines for current flight schedules and status," said YVR.

"We will provide further updates on the situation regularly and as new information becomes available. We appreciate the work of those responding to the incident and everybody's patience."

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The says runway overruns can damage plans and, in the worst cases, lead to injuries or deaths.