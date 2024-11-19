Cargo jet reported 'flight control problem' before sliding off Vancouver runway

Photo: The Canadian Press An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767-338 sits on the grass after overrunning the runway, at the Vancouver International Airport Richmond B.C., on Tuesday, Nov.19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

Air traffic control audio shows a Boeing 767 cargo jet reported a "flight control problem" involving a mechanism on its wings used to slow the aircraft just before it skidded off a runway at Vancouver's airport at high speed.

Conversations between the pilots on the Amazon Prime Air jet and air traffic control reveal that the plane was experiencing a problem with its "leading edge slats," and was carrying about 10,000 kilograms of fuel.

In other recordings the tower tells awaiting emergency responders that the jet was "coming in fast," while data from the Flightradar24 database shows the plane was travelling at a ground speed of about 200 km/h when it left the runway.

The Transportation Safety Board says it's investigating after the flight went off the end of the north runway at about 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

None of the three-person crew was hurt, but the airport says the north runway will remain closed for about two days as the jet sits in a grass field, nose down, with engines on each of the mud-splattered wings touching the ground.

Flightradar24, a global flight tracking database, says the plane left Hamilton, Ont., just after midnight eastern time and its flight path shows it continued 500 metres past the end of the runway in Vancouver before coming to a stop.

The audio recordings of air traffic control in Vancouver show the crew reported problems with the plane's control systems about 20 minutes before landing, with one crew member requesting time to run a checklist to try to resolve the issue.

An air traffic controller said they wanted to keep the plane "close to the airport," while the crew tried to find a solution, but control also asked if emergency responders should be ready.

"Yeah, we can bring out the fire trucks just for precaution," a crew member told air traffic control.

The crew also confirmed to air traffic control that it had no dangerous cargo on-board, other than the fuel.

According to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Beginner's Guide to Aeronautics, slats and flaps on an aircraft's wings are deployed to both slow a plane for landing as well as generate lift.

At the time the jet slid off the runway, Environment Canada's weather station at the airport showed light rain and snow had been falling for about 90 minutes.

The safety board's website says runway overruns can damage planes and, in the worst cases, lead to injuries or deaths.

The board says the consequences can be particularly serious when there isn't enough room at the end of a runway or a suitable system to stop planes.

"This closure will have an impact on YVR operations and flight schedules, but aircraft continue to arrive and depart on our south runway," the airport said in an updated statement Tuesday.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airlines for current flight schedules and status before heading to YVR."

ORIGINAL 10:30 a.m.

The north runway at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond is closed after a plane crashed earlier this morning.

According to , an online publication that reports aircraft incidents, the Cargojet Boeing 767-300 declared a “PAN PAN” – a heightened awareness alert – as it was approaching YVR due to problems with the aircraft's flaps.

The plane then landed at a “higher than normal speed,” according to Aviation News, at about 175 knots, and overran the north runway by 1,880 feet.

This happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, according to YVR.

The fire and rescue team at YVR airport was on scene with no injuries reported.

Three Cargojet crew were safely deplaned and teams are at the site assessing the situation.

YVR said the incident is impacting operations at the airport and is working on bringing the north runway back into operation.

"We encourage passengers to check with their airlines for current flight schedules and status," said YVR.

"We will provide further updates on the situation regularly and as new information becomes available. We appreciate the work of those responding to the incident and everybody's patience."

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. The says runway overruns can damage plans and, in the worst cases, lead to injuries or deaths.