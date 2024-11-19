Parts of the Southern Interior expected to get hit by wind storm

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE. Wind whips up waves on Okanagan Lake. Extremely windy conditions are expected to head into the Southern Interior both Tuesday and Wednesday in what Environment Canada has called a "significant fall storm."

"The low pressure system approaching the coast will rapidly deepen late today and then curl northward on Wednesday, remaining offshore throughout the period. Interior areas will see easterly winds increase through this afternoon, with peak wind speeds expected for most areas tonight," the national weather agency said in a special weather statement.

"Strong winds are likely to continue on Wednesday but should ease later in the evening."

Southern Interior regions included in the special weather statement are the South Okanagan, Nicola, Fraser Canyon - south, South Thompson, 100 Mile, Highway 97 - Clinton to 100 Mile House, Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George, Stuart - Nechako, Lakes District, Bulkley Valley and Williston

The south coast is expected to be hard hit by the storm today, which is known as a "bomb cyclone."

The significant fall storm is set to arrive about 400 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island by the late afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada said, with winds peaking late Tuesday night.

Winds of this velocity could knock down trees, break branches, cause power outages and traffic delays, Environment Canada warned.

A #BombCyclone will impact the BC coast Tue & Wed. The system will remain offshore but winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected Tuesday night for much of the coast and Vancouver Island, locally upwards of 110 km/h. Watch for power disruptions. #bcstormhttps://t.co/KFFxmSD7CW pic.twitter.com/e3wd4Y4LR5 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 19, 2024

For emergency preparedness tips visit Safety Canada.