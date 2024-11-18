Two dead after fiery rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left two people dead overnight. RCMP say officers responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on Nov. 17 in the northbound lane of Highway 99 where they located a fully engulfed vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say they are investigating a fiery overnight crash that killed two people and caused a partial shutdown of Highway 99.

RCMP say officers responded to a report of a vehicle rollover at 3:38 a.m. in the highway's northbound lane between 16 and 32 Avenue, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the driver and a passenger both died in the vehicle, and officers are working to identify the victims.

The cause of the incident remains unclear, and police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Drive BC says in a noon update that the northbound lanes of Highway 99 remained closed while assessment work progressed.

Police say anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera footage should contact Surrey RCMP