Fall storm could bring 'hurricane force' winds to B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Canada is warning about an intensifying "significant storm" that is expected to bring strong winds to B.C.'s coast early this week. A boat washed into the shore in near Oak Bay marina in the Victoria area of Oak Bay, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Environment Canada is warning about an intensifying storm that is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.

Matt MacDonald, the lead forecaster for the BC Wildfire Service, says models predict "explosive cyclogenesis," which is also known as a bomb cyclone, materializing Tuesday night.

Such storms are caused by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure at the centre of a storm system that results in heavy rain and high winds.

MacDonald says in a social media post that B.C. coastal inlets could see "hurricane force" winds of more than 118 km/h and create waves up to nine metres off Washington and Oregon.

Environment Canada posted a special weather statement saying the storm will develop off the coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday, bringing high winds and heavy rain to some areas starting in the afternoon.

It says the weather system may cause downed trees, travel delays and power outages, adding that peak winds are expected for most areas Tuesday night, though the severe weather is likely to continue into Wednesday.

B.C. has been hit by a series of powerful fall storms, including an atmospheric river that caused flash flooding in Metro Vancouver in mid-October.

A lightning storm overnight and early Monday covered parts of Metro Vancouver in hail.