Bystanders hit with bear spray during teen altercation at Burnaby mall

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. This can of bear spray was deployed during a North Burnaby liquor store robbery by a group of teens in masks last Saturday.

Bystanders have once again been caught in the crossfire of teenagers deploying bear spray at Burnaby's Metrotown mall, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at the mall at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

"Investigation revealed that the two victims, a man and a woman, both 30 years old, were innocent bystanders," Kalanj said in an emailed statement. "The victims were walking through the mall when four teenage boys ran past them, allegedly spraying each other."

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Kalanj said it appeared one boy had sprayed the other three, but all four fled the scene before police arrived.

"Police are working with Metrotown security to identify the teenage suspect," Kalanj said.

Burnaby RCMP is concerned about a spike in violent incidents involving bear spray in recent years.

In a report to the city's public safety committee last month, the detachment said bear spray calls, which often involve youth, jumped 36 per cent (from 71 to 111) between 2020 and 2023, and 2024 is on track to exceed last year’s numbers,

"It's almost on a weekly basis we're getting a call regarding a bear-spray related incident," Const. Dwight Martin told the committee.

The Metrotown mall food court had to be evacuated just last month because of a fight involving pepper spray, he said.

The public safety committee unanimously directed city staff to look into a possible bylaw.

Follow Cornelia Naylor on X/Twitter @CorNaylor



Email [email protected]