Highway 5 south of Merritt cleared following Sunday morning crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 near Box Canyon Chain Up, looking north at around 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.

In a social media post, DriveBC says Highway 5 has been cleared following an earlier vehicle-incident on northbound lanes.

ORIGINAL 11:40 a.m.

A vehicle-incident is causing delays for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday, but traffic is still getting through.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred between the Portia and Zopkios Brake Check exits, about one kilometre north of the Great Bear Snowshed between Merritt and Hope.

In an update just before 11 a.m., DriveBC said traffic was getting through but motorists should expect up to 30 minute delays due to congestion.

The next scheduled update is at 12:15 p.m.