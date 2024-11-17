More snow forecast to fall on Coquihalla, other mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

More snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla, Rogers Pass and the Kootenay Pass Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the three mountain highways, with snow forecast to continue though the afternoon.

“Snow levels are currently around 1,200 metres early this morning with lower elevations seeing a transition to rain, however snow levels will fall down to 500 [metres] by late morning, resulting in more snow along the mountain pass,” Environment Canada says about the Coquihalla.

“While the main band has moved through the area, flurries will persist now through Monday afternoon, with most of the snowfall anticipated now through this evening.”

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 more centimetres of snow to fall on the Coquihalla Sunday.

Meanwhile, webcams from the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector show sunny skies and snowy roads Sunday morning.

Further to the east, up to 25 cm is expected to fall over Rogers Pass and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A frontal system continues to push into the region bringing periods of heavy snow to the highway today. In addition, due to gusty winds, there maybe some areas of blowing snow contributing to very poor visibilities,” Environment Canada says.