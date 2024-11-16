Significant snow expected to fall on mountain highways

Photo: DriveBC The Okanagan Connector Saturday morning. UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Highway alerts issued by Environment Canada remain in effect for several highway passes across B.C.'s Southern Interior.

Snow continues to fall along the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt), Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass), the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna), and the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass).

"It is definitely winter driving," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross MacDonald.

MacDonald added that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate.

In the Thompson-Okanagan region, flurries have begun to fall in some higher-elevation areas.

"You don't need to get too far from the water and perhaps just a little higher in elevation for it to turn to snow," MacDonald said. "It's a mix of rain and snow, but if you're a bit higher up, you may see two to four centimetres tonight before it tapers off later."

For the latest driving conditions, visit

Highway alerts issued by Environment Canada remain in effect for several highway passes across B.C.'s Southern Interior.

Snow continues to fall along the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Merritt), Highway 3 (Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass), the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna), and the Trans-Canada Highway (Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass).

"It is definitely winter driving," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross MacDonald.

MacDonald added that 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate.

In the Thompson-Okanagan region, flurries have begun to fall in some higher-elevation areas.

"You don't need to get too far from the water and perhaps just a little higher in elevation for it to turn to snow," MacDonald said. "It's a mix of rain and snow, but if you're a bit higher up, you may see two to four centimetres tonight before it tapers off later."

For the latest driving conditions, visit drivebc.ca.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

Significant snow is expected to fall on mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday morning, warning that up 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall over the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Rogers Pass.

Meanwhile, upwards of 25 cm is expected to fall over Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The snow is forecast to begin falling Saturday afternoon, carrying through to Sunday morning.

“A pacific frontal system is forecast to bring snow to the mountain passes,” Environment Canada says. “Snow levels are forecast to rise overnight however they will stay below the pass summits.”

At lower elevations, wet snow may fall over Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops beginning Saturday afternoon as well.

Drivers reported extremely slick conditions on the Okanagan Connector Friday night. The highway was closed for several hours after multiple vehicles crashed, but it reopened at about 10 p.m.

Saturday's storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the Metro Vancouver area, with up to 40 mm forecast, while snow is expected to fall over the Whistler and Pemberton area.