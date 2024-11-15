Burnaby-based United Way BC named one of Canada's top 100 employers

Photo: United Way BC Burnaby-based non-profit United Way British Columbia has been named one of Canada's top 100 employers.

A Burnaby-based non-profit has been named one of Canada's top 100 employers.

United Way British Columbia (United Way BC) was included in the annual list by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for 2025-26.

It's the second time the organization has been included in the list.

"This national recognition reflects the strong culture we've been building since our amalgamation in 2021," United Way BC President and CEO Michael McKnight said in a news release.

"I am incredibly proud to lead such a talented and committed group of individuals that not only meet but exceed expectations. We have once again demonstrated that when we come together, there's no challenge we can't overcome."

United Way BC's mission statement explains it aims to attract a diverse, community-orientated and purpose-driven staff.

The list evaluates organizations based on eight criteria: community involvement, workplace, atmosphere, benefits, vacation policies, employee communication, performance management and training.

"We see the competition winners adapting to reflect how Canada is changing," Top 100 spokesperson Kristina Leung said in a separate statement.

"The best employers recognize that traditional benefits — such as paid time off for religious holidays, medical and health benefits, or even cultural events organized for employees — need to reflect the nation as it is today, not how it might have been when these programs were created."

Canada's Top 100 Employers has been published yearly for the past 25 years.

United Way BC headquarters in Burnaby is located at 4543 Canada Way.