BC Hydro offers up tips to keep energy bills lower this winter

Photo: File photo

As temperatures drop, BC Hydro is offering up some tips to keep energy bills lower this winter.

In a recent poll, BC Hydro says 70% of their customers actively think about saving energy, while 44% said saving electricity requires “a lot” of effort.

“There’s a misconception that saving energy can be difficult, especially during the colder darker winter months when customers turn up their heating and use lighting and appliances more often,” said Susie Rieder, BC Hydro spokesperson.

“Saving electricity does not have to mean making sacrifices, it just takes a bit of planning, and BC Hydro has tools and incentives to help.”

Rieder says BC Hydro has increased its Team Power Smart Reduction Challenge reward from $50 to $100, which will see customers earn $100 if they can reduce their electricity usage by 10 per cent over the course of a year.

Last year, nearly 72,000 British Columbians got the reward, resulting in energy savings of 20 gigawatt hours per year.

BC Hydro says customers can reduce their power usage with the following tips: