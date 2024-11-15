BC Hydro offers up tips to keep energy bills lower this winter

As temperatures drop, BC Hydro is offering up some tips to keep energy bills lower this winter.
In a recent poll, BC Hydro says 70% of their customers actively think about saving energy, while 44% said saving electricity requires “a lot” of effort.
“There’s a misconception that saving energy can be difficult, especially during the colder darker winter months when customers turn up their heating and use lighting and appliances more often,” said Susie Rieder, BC Hydro spokesperson.
“Saving electricity does not have to mean making sacrifices, it just takes a bit of planning, and BC Hydro has tools and incentives to help.”
Rieder says BC Hydro has increased its Team Power Smart Reduction Challenge reward from $50 to $100, which will see customers earn $100 if they can reduce their electricity usage by 10 per cent over the course of a year.
Last year, nearly 72,000 British Columbians got the reward, resulting in energy savings of 20 gigawatt hours per year.
BC Hydro says customers can reduce their power usage with the following tips:
- Heat smart: Heating is the biggest use of energy in B.C. homes during the fall and winter months. Heating costs rise about five per cent for every degree above 20 degrees Celsius. Keeping the temperature at 16 degrees when away from the home and sleeping, 18 degrees when doing housework and 21 degrees when relaxing can help avoid wasted heat (and higher costs).
- Invest in a smart thermostat: A smart thermostat will automatically adjust the temperature, depending on the time of day and your home’s activity. Using it to control electric space heating, can help reduce electricity used for heating by nearly 10 per cent.
- Heat in zones: Only turn on baseboard heaters in rooms that are occupied. Close doors to bedrooms and offices when baseboard heaters are turned on to keep the heat in.
- Seal gaps and cracks: One of the simplest, lowest-cost ways to improve the efficiency of your home is by applying draft-proofing around windows and doors to keep the cold air out, and warm air in. Draft-proofing can reduce heat loss by up to 10 per cent.
- Watch the water: Showers can be the largest single contributor to a home’s hot water use, accounting for up to 15 per cent of a household’s total electricity use. Low-flow showerheads could cut a shower’s energy costs by more than half.
- Change up your laundry routine: Around 80 per cent of a clothes washer's energy use goes towards heating the water. Washing clothes in cold water is a simple way to reduce a washing machine's energy use. Using a clothesline or drying rack for wet laundry when you can, is another simple way to reduce energy use as dryers use up to 12 per cent of a household’s total energy.
- Use the tools: Use BC Hydro’s electricity tracking tools to see how adjusting the thermostat can impact a household’s electricity use and costs.